Columbus, Dayton sue to force fix of gun background checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Incomplete reporting by counties of people with criminal backgrounds who are prohibited from owning guns is putting public safety at risk, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by the cities of Columbus and Dayton.

The complaint filed in state court in Columbus seeks to have a judge order the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to fix the problem created by this underreporting.

Many counties don’t provide the full number of criminal dispositions to the state, creating a situation that means thousands of people could have access to gun purchases who shouldn't, the lawsuit said.

“The records missing from our background check system create unacceptable risks to public safety,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a leader in addressing gun violence following last year's mass shooting in a city entertainment district that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen.

A message seeking comment was left with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who oversees BCI. Earlier this year a new cross-check system championed by Yost turned up 42 ineligible holders of Ohio concealed-carry permits deemed ineligible for a permit.

Ohioans for Gun Safety has said it plans a 2021 ballot issue that would require background checks on virtually all guns sales.