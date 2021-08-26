Colorado's $400M opioid payout to be spread around state

DENVER (AP) — The vast majority of the over $400 million that Colorado expects to receive from settlements of lawsuits filed over the harm caused by prescription opioids will be spread out across the state to be spent by local leaders under an agreement announced Thursday by a coalitions of cities and counties and Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The framework, developed through 18 months of negotiations, divides the state into 19 regions which together will share 60% of the settlement money. Decisions about how to spend that money will be made by governing boards made up of public officials from governments in the region. Another 20% will go directly to individual local governments, which can decide to spend that money on their own or to channel it to their county or designated region for projects that help a wider area.