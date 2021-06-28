Skip to main content
News

Colorado officer charged with assault for alleged chokehold

COLLEEN SLEVINAssociated Press

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a Colorado police officer with second-degree assault for allegedly putting a man in a chokehold during an arrest earlier this month.

Greeley police Officer Kenneth Amick, 48, has been placed on unpaid leave as a result of the police department's investigation into the alleged June 7 assault on Matthew Wilson, 36, police said in a statement. At the time, Wilson complained that Amick, who was wanted on a warrant, was using excessive force and asked for a supervisor, police said. Two officers also later reported what they believed to be excessive force, police said.

Amick, who has worked for Greeley police for 15 years, was removed from patrol duty while police conducted their investigation and the department later recommended that prosecutors charge him with assault, leading him to be placed on leave, police said.

Court records do not indicate if Amick has a lawyer yet and there was no answer at two telephone numbers listed for him.

As part of a sweeping police reform bill passed in the middle of protests over the killing of George Floyd, Colorado lawmakers bans police officers from using chokeholds and also requires police officers to intervene if they believe excessive force is being used.