Colorado lawmakers consider new office on gun violence

DENVER (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill to create a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention got its first hearing before a Colorado legislative committee Friday, with backers arguing it could educate residents about gun safety and existing laws on firearms while collecting data about gun violence in the state.
Opponents, however, told the House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee the proposed office would amount to a gun-control agency in state government and duplicate existing programs to deter homicides, suicides and domestic violence and offer mental health services.