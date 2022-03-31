Colorado couple charged in toddler's fentanyl death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado couple face felony charges in connection with the fentanyl death of their 1-year-old child, whom prosecutors say died after ingesting enough of the extremely lethal drug to kill an adult.

Thirty-one-year-old Alonzo Montoya and 30-year-old Nicole Casias of the Denver suburb of Brighton were charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance in connection with the girl's death on Jan. 2, the 17th Judicial District's Office said in a statement Thursday.