Colorado State Fair sees increased attendance this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Despite record high temperatures, attendance increased at the Colorado State Fair this year.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that fair General Manager Scott Stoller says the fair held in Pueblo recorded 466,380 visitors, which is up by 21,904 people from a year ago.

The 150th fair came to an end Monday when the thermometer hit a record 102 degrees (38.8 Celsius), which not only beat the local daily record for heat but also the all-time record high for the month of September.

Stoller says temperatures exceeded 90 degrees (32.2 Celsius) most days during the fair.

He says new promotions, such as free admission days for kids and senior citizens, contributed to the spike in attendance.

Stoller noted that the concert lineup also had a bigger draw this year than last year.

