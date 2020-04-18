Colorado National Guard to test 3 nursing homes for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has announced that the Colorado National Guard will be sent into three of the state's largest nursing homes to conduct coronavirus testing.

“We really need even better planning, better protections to stop the spread of the virus in these facilities, particularly as the stay-at-home order and these severe restrictions in place roll off, we need to really up our game in practice in all the senior care facilities across our state,” Polis said.

The state Department of Health and Environment identified COVID-19 outbreaks at 100 different facilities across the state, including 10 in Colorado Springs where 13 residents have died from complications due to the new virus and another five are suspected, The Gazette reported.

More than 520 patients have tested positive at nonhospital health care facilities and at least 138 patients have died Wednesday, department officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Colorado began visitation restrictions and started implementing screenings into senior facilities last month.

“I think the toll would be far worse had that not been put in place,” Polis said. “The protocols that we’re putting in place are really about providing additional education and training to staff to keep the facility safe.”

All long-term care facilities must submit a detailed isolation plan to the state by May 1, Polis said, adding that additional required protocols include temperature readings, wrist bands that mark approval for entrance and a short symptom questionnaire.

Through Friday, 391 Colorado residents had died of the coronavirus, according to county data. At least 200 people who previously tested positive have returned home or were transferred to lower level care since Thursday.