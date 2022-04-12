Colombia's leader touts peace efforts, says drugs are enemy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a farewell appearance at the U.N. Security Council, Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday touted his government’s accomplishments in building peace, including steps to reintegrate more than 12,800 former rebels into society, but he warned that drug trafficking remains the “greatest enemy” to achieving peace.
Duque said over 8,600 of the rebels who were “on the wrong track with weapons” are now involved in individual or collective projects that generate income involving producing, selling and marketing and are building a better life for their families.