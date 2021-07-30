Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants MARKO ÁLVAREZ and ASTRID SUÁREZ, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 12:22 a.m.
1 of18 A Haitian migrant carries his child before boarding a boat towards Capurgana, in Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Thousands of migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Haitian migrants ride a boat towards Capurgana near the border with Panama, in Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Thousands of migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 People bathe in the sea at sunset in Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Thousands of migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 A migrant girl enters a boat that will take people to Capurgana, on the border with Panama, from Necocli, Colombia, early Thursday, July 29, 2021. Migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Migrants sleep near the beach in Necocli, Colombia, at sunrise Thursday, July 29, 2021. Migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Migrants wait to board a boat that will take people to Capurgana, on the border with Panama, from Necocli, Colombia, early Thursday, July 29, 2021. Migrants have been gathering in Necocli as they move north towards Panama on their way to the U.S. border. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — A small city on Colombia's Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States.
Local official estimate more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000 people better known for its beaches, coconuts and burbling mud volcanos. It has become a bottleneck on the global migrant trail that winds through South and Central America, and on to Mexico and then the U.S. southern border.
