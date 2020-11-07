Colleges add restrictions as virus cases rise in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Several colleges and universities in Connecticut have added new restrictions for students as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

Quinnipiac University announced it is instituting a two-week quarantine after recording 155 positive tests on campus since Wednesday.

The quarantine means residential students must stay in their rooms, except to pick up takeout meals from the dining hall, and students living off campus can only return for testing.

Students in isolation who have tested positive for the coronavirus will have meals delivered to their rooms each night.

At Yale University, students residing in Davenport, Hopper, and Saybrook Colleges were ordered to quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests. Students of those colleges living off campus will only be allowed to come to campus for COVID-19 testing.

Yale students also are being asked to limit their activities off campus, and avoid eating in restaurants.

In Fairfield, Sacred Heart and Fairfield universities have instituted curfews.

Residential students at Sacred Heart must be back in their rooms by 9:30 p.m., while students living off campus have a 10 p.m. curfew.

Fairfield University students are asked to be in their dorms by 11 p.m.

The state reported Friday that 22 more people were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 402, the highest total in five months. Fifteen more deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, bringing Connecticut's total to 4,671.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Connecticut has risen over the past two weeks from 2.18% on Oct. 23 to 4.74% on Nov. 6. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Connecticut the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.