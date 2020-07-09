College essay workshop offered on Zoom

Jenny Cox Jenny Cox Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close College essay workshop offered on Zoom 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Summer staycation? Why not get that college essay finished before going back school?

Ridgefielder Jenny Cox, a high school English teacher with eight years of experience helping students write successful college essays, is offering a one-week College Essay workshop taught via Zoom July 27 to 31 in five hour-and-a-half sessions.

The course is designed to guide students through the college essay writing process in easily manageable steps from brainstorming essay topics to final edits. Students will receive instruction on the “dos and don’ts” for college essays and then follow step-by-step writing and editing assignments to help them produce their college essays. The revision process will include peer editing and individualized coaching sessions with Cox.

The class will be limited to 12 students. A second session will be offered in August. To register or for more information, visit coxwriting.com.

Jenny Cox holds a bachelor of arts from Harvard University (history & literature) and a master of arts from Western Connecticut State University (English with a focus on teaching writing). She has been teaching students how to write successful college essays for eight years. Prior to her career in education, she was a book editor at Simon & Schuster and Hyperion Press. Her teaching credentials include Connecticut Certification as an English Teacher (2012); selection as a 2016 Connecticut Writing Project Fellow (2016); selection as a 2018 Fund for Teachers Fellow (2018); selection as a 2020 AP Language & Composition Exam Reader. She is the mother of four children, and says she “delights in helping her students improve their writing.”