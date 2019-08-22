Ridgefield Press to host Coffee and Conversation on Sept. 12

The Ridgefield Press will host a Coffee and Conversation event at the Lounsbury House on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Coffee and Conversation is your chance to ask questions, make suggestions and find out what's going on in Ridgefield with those in-the-know. Talk with neighbors and make a positive difference in our town.

All our welcome. No RSVPs are necessary.

“We can’t wait to interact with our readers in the community and hear from them on how we can improve our coverage in town, especially heading into the upcoming election season,” said Managing Editor Stephen Coulter, a 2009 graduate of Ridgefield High School. “We held a similar event in May and it drew a crowd of about two dozen. We got a ton of good feedback. We hope to get even more people this time around.

“For those who can’t attend but want to discuss what they like and dislike about the newspaper, don’t hesitate to email or call,” Coulter added. “This is Ridgefield’s paper and we want it to be the best paper possible.”

Can’t make it? Email news@theridgefieldpress.com with feedback and suggestions.