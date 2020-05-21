Coast Guard cutter brings ton of seized cocaine to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The haul estimated to be worth about $37 million was offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Active on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized early this month in known drug transit zones during enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere that involved numerous U.S. agencies.

The cutter Active is homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, and routinely operates from the Straits of Juan de Fuca down to the waters off Central America.