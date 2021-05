CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police in the eastern New Mexico city of Clovis said Saturday that one person was killed and others wounded or injured after a shooting and vehicle crash.

A caller to 911 reported that they have beeen shot just after 11 p.m. on Friday and arriving police found a Mercedes sedan crashed into a power power pole that had been sheared off, police Capt. Captain Roman Romero said in a news release.