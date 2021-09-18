Close-up: Ridgefield Police Department rolls out body, dashboard cameras Alyssa Seidman Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 5:06 p.m.
Ridgefield Police Chief Jeff Kreitz, left, and Lt. Nick Fowler stand in front of a patrol car that is outfitted with an Axon dashboard camera. The department rolled out both in-car and body cameras earlier this month to comply with the state’s police accountability bill mandate.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ridgefield Police Chief Jeff Kreitz displays his Axon body camera. The body cams are connected to an officer’s taser and firearm via Bluetooth to ensure that when either is discharged the camera will automatically turn on.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Lt. Nick Fowler demonstrates how to use the Axon technology in one of Ridgefield Police Department’s patrol cars. When an officer turns the car’s lights on during a vehicle stop or an emergency response, the cameras in the front and rear of the patrol car, as well as the officer’s body camera, begin recording.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
RIDGEFIELD — More than 50 percent of the town’s sworn police officers are patrolling the streets with another set of eyes.
Earlier this month, the Ridgefield Police Department began using Axon cameras to record interactions with civilians during vehicle stops and emergency calls. The program includes body cameras for 42 sworn officers, plus spares, and 16 patrol cars.