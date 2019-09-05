Clooney the lap cat needs a home

How long can it take to fall in love? Less than 60 seconds after you meet Clooney. If by chance you sit down, he will snuggle and nestle in your lap. On the other hand, if you remain standing, he will sit up on his back legs with his paws reaching toward you as if to say, “pick me up.”

Where did all this love come from? Even though Clooney’s been through challenging times and possible battles to survive, he is the most affectionate and friendly guy you could meet. He loves being with people and other cats.

Clooney is just 4-years-old. He’s a tabby with a gorgeous mix of gray, silver, and white fur, and a unique splotch on his nose. He’s current with age appropriate vaccinations and has been neutered and microchipped.

Come into the shelter to meet Clooney. Hang out with him for a while and you’ll see that he's just the devoted companion you’ve been looking for.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and open hours. We’re located at 45 South St.

Mary Ellen Egan