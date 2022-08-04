Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 10:23 a.m.
PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home.
The family of seven couldn't find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.