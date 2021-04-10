Clementine Hunter exhibit in New Orleans into next year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana museum is showing more than 50 works by one of America’s most important self-taught artists, Clementine Hunter. The exhibit includes some rarely seen abstract paintings and a forgery by a man whose cats helped bring him down.
The exhibition at the Cabildo in New Orleans will continue into next year. It also includes a quilt cover by Hunter, found objects that she painted, and one of many forgeries by a Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty in 2011 to faking works sold as Hunter’s.