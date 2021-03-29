Claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward women who worked with him or met him elsewhere — now including one he encountered while on official business. The woman, Sherry Vill, said at a press conference Monday that Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks and made her uncomfortable while examining flood damage at her home.
Other accusations range from groping under a woman's shirt and planting unwanted kisses to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.