Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Accusations of civil rights violations have been filed against the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education on behalf of students who cannot return to in-person learning, in a notice that is a necessary precursor to litigation.
Citing a section of the New Mexico Constitution that guarantees the right to a sufficient and equal education, and a statute that ensures children the right to attend public school, the letter claims the Albuquerque Public Schools district is on the hook for funding private education.