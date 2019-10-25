City of Providence unveils 'climate justice plan'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has come up with what it calls a "climate justice plan" to reduce the city's carbon footprint while accounting for the needs of low-income and minority neighborhoods.

The plan unveiled Friday by the city's Office of Sustainability and Racial and Environmental Justice Committee includes getting 100% of municipal buildings' electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and making all city vehicles and school buses run on renewable energy by 2040.

Priorities outlined in the 88-page plan include planting more trees and expanding green spaces; investing in bike paths, trails and sidewalk improvements; and eliminating food waste.

The plan says neighborhoods with the largest populations of people of color and lowest median incomes have the most pollution, most severe health effects from environmental causes, and the least amount of green space.

