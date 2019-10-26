City considers cash shift to promote TV and movie production

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Some officials in a southwest Mississippi city want to shift money earmarked for business recruitment and to promote film and television production.

Natchez aldermen this week voted 5-1 to research whether up to $100,000 in property tax revenue could be redirected.

The money now goes to Natchez Inc., an economic development authority serving Natchez and Adams County.

A group called Film Natchez seeks $200,000 to promote area video production.

The Natchez Democrat reports Alderwoman Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis proposed the switch.

Mayor Darryl Grennell says he thinks a state law governing Natchez Inc. forbids such a move.

Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ says his group supports film production and is willing to pass additional money through to Film Natchez, but opposes diverting the $100,000 because it pays his group's operating budget.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/