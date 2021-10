BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is closing a homeless encampment in the south end after police searched it looking for illegal drugs and after first responders had what turned out to be a replica pellet gun pointed at them.

In a statement issued Thursday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the people using the location off Sears Lane have until Tuesday to leave because of what he called the serious criminal activity and the hostile threat towards first responders.