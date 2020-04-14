City: Recent virus cases in Juneau involve prison workers

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Four employees at a state prison in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Monday.

The city, in a release, cited the state health department in announcing that three recent cases in Juneau involved employees at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Results from a fourth case also came in as positive but given reporting protocols will show up in the state's count Tuesday, the release said.

An email seeking comment was sent to a Department of Corrections spokeswoman Monday. The department previously announced one case involving a staff member at the facility.

A department online tracker showed no inmates at facilities statewide had tested positive as of noon Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.