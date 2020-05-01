Cinco de Mayo Quarantine Quiz Night supports Ridgefield Playhouse

What do you do when Cinco de Mayo and Giving Tuesday align? You come up with a fun way for the community to give where they live and help nonprofits during this unprecedented time; then you partner with a tequila sponsor, like Cabo Wabo, and create a really fun event.

Giving Tuesday, the groundbreaking global generosity movement, has created #GivingTuesdayNow as a unifying moment for giving back as an emergency response to the needs of many nonprofits caused by COVID-19. The Playhouse is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. on The Ridgefield Playhouse Facebook page for a special livestream event and Giving Tuesday Fundraiser — Cinco de Mayo Quarantine Quiz Night.

It’s a night of entertainment trivia and lots of laughs with special guests Ethan Carey and Lou Milano from the i95fm Morning Show and hosted by The Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director, Allison Stockel; and The Ridgefield Playhouse Artistic Director, Jared Shahid.

It’s the only fundraiser where those donating also win. Through the generosity of an anonymous donor, winners will receive gift cards to local area restaurants including Baja Cocina, 426 Main St, Ridgefield; Southwest Café, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield; Tequila Escape, 439 Main St., with additional prizes courtesy of our sponsor for the evening Cabo Wabo Tequila. This event is part of the HamletHub Community Events Series and Hearst Connecticut Media Entertaining Conversation Series.

Like music and the arts, we believe that generosity has the power to unite and heal communities in good times and bad. Currently, while The Ridgefield Playhouse is closed, we are streaming events and quarantine concerts to help keep the arts alive as well as coming up with creative ways to help raise money for local artists. We hope you will join us on the Ridgefield Playhouse Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. and invite your friends. If you are unable to participate in the trivia contest, please consider making a donation on May 5 at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield; https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org; Instagram: @RidgefieldPlayhouse; Twitter: @RPlayhouse; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldplayhouse/.