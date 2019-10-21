Cicely Reich and Anton Staniulis are engaged

Cicely Reich and Anton Staniulis. Cicely Reich and Anton Staniulis. Photo: Little But Fierce Photography / Contributed Photo Photo: Little But Fierce Photography / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cicely Reich and Anton Staniulis are engaged 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Peter Reich and Laura Craighead of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Cicely Allegra Reich to Jason Anton Staniulis, son of Eric and Julie Staniulis of Endicott, N.Y. Ms. Reich is a 2009 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She attended Ithaca College where she received a bachelor of occupational science degree in 2013 and a master of occupational therapy degree in 2014.

Ms. Reich is currently an occupational therapist employed by the New York City Board of Education. Mr. Staniulis is a 2009 graduate of Union-Endicott High School. Mr. Staniulis also attended Ithaca College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in music in sound recording technology in 2013. He is currently an audio engineer at Germano Studios in Manhattan.

A September 2020 wedding is planned at the home of the bride’s parents, Laura Craighead and Peter Reich.