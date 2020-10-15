Chris Murphy endorses Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for Connecticut House of Representatives in the 111th District, has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy. This comes on the heels of the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes.

A video of the endorsement can be viewed at www.facebook.com/233732430523058/videos/750604488821528.

“Aimee is the kind of person we want in politics — she’s an activist, you know her through her work organizing the March for Change, she’s been at the forefront of efforts in Ridgefield to stand up to Eversource, organizing people together to stand up for their rights,” said Murphy. “That’s the exact kind of person we want representing us in Hartford. I’ve been fortunate to work with her on a lot of causes that we care about together over the years, and I’m asking for you to give her your support as she’s running for the General Assembly.”

“This is an election like none other, and it’s critical that we stand up and reject the hateful, divisive rhetoric of Trump and the Republican Party,” said Berger-Girvalo. “I’m proud to have the support of Senator Murphy and ready to keep working together for expanded healthcare access, more funding for our schools, sustainable, good-paying jobs, and a recovery from this pandemic that puts working families first. Together, I know we can build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for all of us.”

Berger-Girvalo is an advocate and community volunteer who has lived in Ridgefield for 15 years. She has managed multi-million dollar corporate businesses, including working as a general manager for Gap Inc., and currently works in special education programs as an applied behavior analysis therapist. For more than a decade, she has been the director and coach of the Ridgefield Holland Soccer program, a volunteer-run program that enables children with physical and learning differences to participate in the sport. Berger-Girvalo has raised her two children in Ridgefield, both attending public schools.

Berger-Girvalo has also been endorsed by CSEA/SEIU Local 2001, CT Against Gun Violence, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut, NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, and more.