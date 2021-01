Firdia Lisnawati/AP

BEIJING (AP) — China’s highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, appeared Wednesday in a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire’s future.

In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators.