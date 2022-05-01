China's zero-COVID restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government's zero-COVID approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities.
All restaurants in Beijing are closed to dine-in customers from Sunday through the end of the holiday on Wednesday, open only for takeout and delivery. Parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to 50% of their capacity. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing, which opened last year, said it had shut down temporarily.