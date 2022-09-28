China's yuan slides to 14-year low after US rate hikes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BEIJING (AP) — China’s yuan fell to a 14-year low against the dollar Wednesday despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after U.S. interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns.
A weaker yuan helps Chinese exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad, but it encourages capital to flow out of the economy. That raises costs for Chinese borrowers and sets back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to boost weak economic growth.