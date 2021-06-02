China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong ZEN SOO, Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 11:37 p.m.
1 of23 FILE - In this May 28, 2014, file photo, Lee Cheuk Yan poses at the June 4 Museum his pro-democracy group operates in Hong Kong.
The closure of the museum and Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement may be further signs the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 FILE - In this May 30, 2021, file photo, an eye of an activist is shown on a TV screen and a picture depicting a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing are displayed at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The closure of the museum and Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement may be further signs the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 FILE - In this June 3, 2009, file photo, a man walks past a photo of a man blocking a line of tanks at Beijing's Tiananmen Square at a photo exhibition in Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of the June 4 military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness from the mainland to Hong Kong. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2012, file photo, a man looks at a photo, believed to be taken by a former People's Liberation Army soldier at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness from the mainland to Hong Kong. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 FILE - In this June 5, 1989, file photo, a man stands alone in front of a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Changan Blvd. in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989, crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness from the mainland to Hong Kong. Jeff Widener/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 FILE - In this June 6, 1989, file photo, bicycling commuters, sparse in numbers, pass through a tunnel as above on the overpass military tanks are positioned in Beijing, two days after the Tiananmen Square massacre. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. The slogan on the wall at left reads: "Strike down martial law." Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 FILE - In this early June 4, 1989, file photo, civilians hold rocks as they stand on a government armored vehicle near Chang'an Boulevard in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Jeff Widener/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 FILE - In this June 5, 1989, file photo, Chinese troops and tanks gather in Beijing, one day after the military crackdown that ended a seven week pro-democracy demonstration on Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Jeff Widener/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2004, file photo, tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria park to mark the 15th anniversary of China's decision to use troops to break up the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy rallies in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2014, file photo, tens of thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the June 4th Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2014, file photo, tens of thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the June 4th Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 FILE - In this June 1, 2014, file photo, a protester stands in front of a mock tank to symbolize the famed scene of a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing, as thousands of residents march in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. The Chinese words on white T-shirt reads " Citizen against orders." Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, university students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 FILE - In this May 29, 2011, file photo, protesters carry placards that read "Exonerate the June 4" during a rally in a Hong Kong down town street ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the June 4th military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong’s second ban on an annual vigil for victims of the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protest movement and the closure of a museum dedicated to the event may be a further sign that the ruling Communist Party is extending its efforts to erase the event from the collective consciousness of Chinese people. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
HONG KONG (AP) — For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit.
The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.