China pledges to help Indonesia in fight against coronavirus EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 9:01 a.m.
1 of3 In this photo released by Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, poses for photographers with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Wang pledged that China will help Indonesia defeat the coronavirus, including providing vaccines and the strengthen economic cooperation with Indonesia in addition to strengthening cooperation in the health sector in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. (Indonesian Foreign Ministry via AP) Indonesian Foreign Ministry/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged Wednesday that China will help Indonesia fight the coronavirus by sharing its experiences, providing vaccines and supporting the Southeast Asian country as it begins to produce them domestically.
“Despite the sharp increase in the demand for vaccines, we still overcame difficulties and did not hesitate in response to Indonesia’s need to provide vaccines to our friends in Indonesia,” Wang told reporters after meeting in Jakarta with Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.