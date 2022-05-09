Chile's Boric attempts relaunch as honeymoon ends abruptly EVA VERGARA and DANIEL POLITI, Associated Press May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 9:53 a.m.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — President Gabriel Boric of Chile is attempting to relaunch an administration that has plunged in popularity less than two months since he made headlines around the world for becoming the country’s youngest president and a possible symbol for a resurgent left wing in South America.
As opinion polls show Boric with a marked erosion of support since taking office, the 36-year-old president has declared the transition period has ended and called on his ministers act with “a sense of urgency” to deal with the demands of Chileans.
EVA VERGARA and DANIEL POLITI