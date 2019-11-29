Children’s Academy supports Ridgefield Food Pantry

During the month of November, Children’s Academy held a food drive to support the Ridgefield Food Pantry.

“The amount of food received was beyond our expectations and we are overwhelmed by all the generous donations from our families,” said school director Peggy Define. “Their support means so much to us and to our local community.”