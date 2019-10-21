  • On Friday October 18, two Ridgefield Fire Department firefighters came out to speak to the children about fire safety and the importance of dialing 911 in an emergency. The firefighters also showed the children how they put on their gear and demonstrated the equipment. “We would like to thank the Ridgefield Fire Department for coming to Children’s Academy,” said Peggy Define. Photo: Contributed Photo

    On Friday October 18, two Ridgefield Fire Department firefighters came out to speak to the children about fire safety and the importance of dialing 911 in an emergency. The firefighters also showed the children how they put on their gear and demonstrated the equipment. “We would like to thank the Ridgefield Fire Department for coming to Children’s Academy,” said Peggy Define.

    On Friday October 18, two Ridgefield Fire Department firefighters came out to speak to the children about fire safety and the importance of dialing 911 in an emergency. The firefighters also showed the children

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo