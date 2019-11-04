Children’s Academy hosts SPOOKtacular Halloween parade (SLIDESHOW)

On Friday Oct. 25, witches, scarecrows, Disney Princesses and dinosaurs took over Children's Academy annual Halloween Parade. A special appearance was made by Maleficent along with a firefighter, a pirate and a few superhero's that joined in on the fun.

The weather was perfect and the children enjoyed parading around in their costumes as many parents and grandparents clapped and cheered. Everyone was entertained by Ms. Cheryl, the schools music teacher, who played Halloween music and activities. Following the parade Children's Academy hosted a luncheon for the families serving up O’Deens BBQ.

A SPOOKtacular time was had by all!