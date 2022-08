OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while traveling in the front seat of a car that was hit by multiple bullets and the woman driving was injured after she exited the San Francisco Bay Area highway and crashed, authorities said.

The woman was driving on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland Tuesday night when someone shot at her sedan from another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.