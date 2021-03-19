Chief justice wants inmates' abuse allegations investigated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Allegations of abuse toward inmates by prison guards, including the use of racial slurs, have been forwarded by Ohio's top judge to a legislative prison oversight committee, according to a Friday court ruling.

At issue were complaints by two inmates at Madison Correctional Institution in central Ohio. In a complaint filed with the court last year, one inmate alleged he'd been assaulted by guards multiple times, and also threatened, harassed and subjected to “racial slurs and derogatory comments.”