AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of pending court cases in Maine has increased about 45% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and there's little hope of eliminating the backlog anytime soon, Maine's chief justice told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Entering the third year of the pandemic, Maine's court system is better adapted to hold trials and ensure prompt bail hearings for people facing criminal charges, Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill said in her State of the Judiciary address.