Chief: Maryland police officer shoots, kills man with knife

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer fatally shot a man who charged at him with a knife, authorities said Thursday.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters that officers were dispatched to a call about a man who threw a rock at a neighbor’s window and yelled for them to call police.

When officers arrived, Jones said they encountered the man as he held the knife. One officer ordered the man to get on the ground, Jones said, adding that the unidentified man rushed at the officer, walked backward, ignored commands to drop the knife and then came at the officer again before he was shot.

The chief said the officer performed first aid on the man before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Jones said there is body-cam video as well as eyewitness video of the incident. He also said witnesses were being interviewed by police.

The races of the officer and the man who died weren't released on Thursday, and a police didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.