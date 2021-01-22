Chicago teachers to start getting vaccinated in mid-February

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's school district announced Friday that it plans to start vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus in mid-February, though it remained to be seen if that would be enough to stop the teachers union from voting to defy the district's order to return to their classrooms next week.

Chicago Public Schools, which is the nation's third-largest district, said in a statement that its mid-February rollout would be the beginning of a multi-month effort to offer vaccinations to its thousands of teachers and other staff members, who like educators throughout Illinois, will be eligible to receive the shots as of Monday under the state's plan.