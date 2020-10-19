Chicago officials warn of second wave of COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials warned Monday of “worrying trends” in increased COVID-19 cases, calling it a second wave that could trigger additional restrictions to curb the spread.

There's been a more than 50% increase of positive cases in the past two weeks to over 500 daily cases, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said it is the most cases since late May, which was the end of the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave.

There’s also been a 25% increase in hospitalizations. There are spikes across all groups of Chicagoans and parts of the city. The increase coincides with an increase statewide. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 3,113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

“We have to be diligent and push aside the COVID fatigue,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “If we pretend that COVID is not the deadly virus that it is, the result, with certainty is sickness and death.”

Lightfoot is stressing the importance of masks, even in small gatherings. She said that in a gathering of 10 people there's a 14% chance that someone is infected with COVID-19.

Overall, Illinois has reported 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths. The state's seven-day positive test rate is 5.4%, according to state officials.