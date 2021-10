CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago metal scrapper is being sued by the state of Illinois for allegedly violating state pollution codes with its emissions in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

The lawsuit announced Friday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul contends that Sims Metal Management failed an emissions capture test in May by allegedly capturing less than 50% of its emissions. That's well below its mandated emissions control requirements of at least 81%, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.