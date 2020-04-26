Chicago man arrested after shooting inside Indiana Walmart

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.

Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.

The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn't offer more details on his condition.

Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.

A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County jail.