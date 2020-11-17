Chicago police: 5-year-old shot in head in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A 5-year-old Chicago boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting as he sat on a couch at home playing on an iPad, police said.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said at least one round went through the home's front window and struck the boy in the head. His sister heard the shots and called 911 after discovering that he had been shot, Ahern said.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, said Cmdr. Glenn White.

“This is another random act of violence here in the city of Chicago involving one of the youthful citizens of Chicago who is five years old who was innocently playing inside this residence on his iPad,” White said. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the parents.”

No one has been arrested and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.