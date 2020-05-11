Chess is making a comeback

CT Youth Chess League plans to take at least one team from each Fairfield County town including Ridgefield. Players who are interested in signing up should visit www.teamdigusa.com. CT Youth Chess League plans to take at least one team from each Fairfield County town including Ridgefield. Players who are interested in signing up should visit www.teamdigusa.com. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chess is making a comeback 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As sporting events are shut down around our country, one sport has made a surprising comeback: chess. The game has been played professionally for over a hundred years now and has been recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee in 1999. Big names like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura are used to playing their matches in luxurious playing halls in cities like Paris, St. Louis and Wijk aan Zee. Now, these same grandmasters and millions of amateur players are transitioning to online chess platforms.

Local clubs in Fairfield County have found ways to use these online chess websites to unite their players. Weekly online tournaments allow both beginners and advanced players to compete from the safety of their homes. Furthermore, the same technology has been used to host online lessons for individuals and groups of students. New players are quickly learning the game while experienced players are growing stronger by studying.

Last week, a friendly online match between two scholastic chess clubs located in Wilton and New Cannan led to the foundation of a CT Youth Chess League. The league plans to take at least one team from each Fairfield County town including Ridgefield. Players who are interested in signing up should be sure to check out the organizer’s website at www.teamdigusa.com.