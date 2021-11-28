Cherfilus-McCormick preps for Congress following primary win

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After three campaigns spanning close to four years, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is about to become South Florida’s newest member of Congress, after besting a slew of prominent elected officials. She’s wasting no time.
On Nov. 17, the day after her victory was certified by the state Elections Canvassing Commission, Cherfilus-McCormick (the first half of her last name pronounced SHUR-full-es) headed for Washington, D.C., for three days of introductions, meetings and guidance, including a scheduled meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.