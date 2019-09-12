Cheney, Paul, duke out foreign policy split in Trump's GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican members of Congress are battling over President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney engaged Wednesday and Thursday in a rapid-fire exchange of tweets in which he suggested she is a warmonger and she called him a "loser."

The two reflect GOP factions clashing over whether to end the war in Afghanistan, as Paul does, or support the effort, which Cheney backs. Her father, Dick Cheney, was the vice president when the war began.

More broadly, Republicans are fighting to influence Trump's approach to foreign policy in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere.

Trump hasn't calmed the dispute. This week, he announced the cancellation of a planned summit with the Taliban at Camp David. And he fired his national security adviser John Bolton.