Check out the local festivals and fairs coming to Fairfield County

Check out the local festivals and fairs coming to Fairfield County

Beyond the Garden: Trees Can Be Herbs, Aug. 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.Talk and touch by Dana Weinberg, master gardener. Cost; $10. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Haunted Lighthouse Cruise, Aug. 3-4, 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m., Seaport Dock, 4 North Water St., Norwalk. It is best to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure in order to snag the best seat and to facilitate boarding the ferry. Advance registration suggested. Tickets: $28. Info: seaport.org/Haunted-Lighthouse.

Wilton Food Truck Festival, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Rd., Wilton. Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.

Milford Oyster Festival, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1 Shipyard Ln., Milford. Featuring music by Extreme, food, drinks, and children’s activities. Info: milfordoysterfestival.com.

Art in the Park Annual Festival, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. This free annual event celebrates the birthday of the National Park Service and the creativity inspired by Weir Farm. Enjoy demonstrations, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, refreshments, music, and more. Info: nps.gov/wefa/planyourvisit/art-in-park.

Blues & Views Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Music, food, beverages, games. Tickets: $10-$100. Portion of the proceeds will go to Staples Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm. Info: BluesViewsCT.com.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30 through July 31, then increases. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.