Chattanooga hospital volunteers return after vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Chattanooga hospitals were ramping up to care for an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients last spring, they were doing so without a critical part of their workforce.
Hospital volunteers — whose roles range from transporting patients to and from their procedure, to cuddling babies in the neonatal intensive care unit to helping patients find their loved ones’ rooms — were relieved of their duties once COVID-19 struck for their own safety and that of patients and staff who remained on site.